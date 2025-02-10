S&P Global India Opens New Office in Bengaluru to Boost Technology and Innovation

S&P Global India has opened a new office in Bengaluru, which will help the company grow in India and focus more on technology and innovation. The office is located in a key technology area and covers 33,000 square feet. It has meeting rooms, standing desks, and boardrooms that can be changed for training sessions. The office also has lounge areas, breakout rooms, a balcony for outdoor work, a cafeteria with space for events, and a special “Campfire” area for both teamwork and relaxation.

The office is designed to help employees work together and be more efficient, following the company’s "People Forward" philosophy. It has advanced audio-visual technology to make the work environment productive. The office also focuses on employee well-being with a “Wellness Path” for walking meetings, cycling stations, a mother’s room, a medical room, and a multi-faith room. There will also be healthy food options to support employee health.

Girish Ganesan, the Chief People Officer at S&P Global, said, “Our ‘People Forward’ approach is about giving employees the tools, skills, and opportunities to succeed in an ever-changing world. This new office in Bengaluru helps us focus on creativity, collaboration, and productivity. It is key to our mission of delivering insights that help drive global progress.”

The Bengaluru office also honors local culture and traditions. The walking path is decorated with eco-friendly Channapatna toys, supporting local artisans and preserving the craft. The meeting rooms are named after famous streets in Bengaluru to celebrate the city’s unique character.

Nilam Patel, Managing Director of S&P Global India, said, “Our new office in PrimeCo City, Whitefield, Bengaluru, provides a creative and collaborative space where employees can work, learn, and grow. It helps us deliver value while supporting the development of our talented teams.”

S&P Global has over 15,000 employees in offices across Bengaluru, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Noida, Chennai, Indore, and Kolkata.