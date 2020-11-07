State government signs MoA with Tata Tech to upgrade 150 ITIs 

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has entered into an agreement with Tata Technologies Ltd, Pune on Friday to upgrade the State's Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). The agreement aims at creating more employment opportunities for the youth in the State.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa. Anand Bhade, President, Tata Technologies Ltd and Dr. S. Selvakumar, Secretary to Government, Department of Skill Development , Entrepreneurship and Livelihood signed the MoA.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM hailed the government- industry partnership as first of its kind in the country.

"The State and the industrial sector will benefit mutually from this agreement as it will enable youth to have an excellent skill training and at the same time create a vast pool of skilled workforce for the industry," Yediyurappa said.

"The scheme will also create a conducive environment for investments. The private companies are providing more than Rs.4000 crore under CSR activities for the first time," Yediyurappa said.

Dr.C.N.Ashwathnarayan , Deputy Chief Minister, said that through this program it is expected that more than one lakh youth will get better employment opportunities every year. Apart from this, 10 new courses are being initiated based on the demands of the industries. Skill training based on the requirement of the industries will be provided in the ITIs.

Warren Harris, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Technologies, in his address said, "Our vision of 'Engineering a better world' embodies this social project where we create a platform for students to be a part of the rapidly transforming ecosystem and get exposure to latest machinery, hardware, software, courseware and trainings."

According to the agreement 150 government ITIs in the State will be upgraded at a cost of Rs.4,636.50 crore in partnership with Tata Technologies Ltd and other industry partners.

