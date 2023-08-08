State’s first agricultural museum all set to open

Bengaluru: The preparation work for the first “Agricultural Museum” of the state, where comprehensive information about agriculture can be obtained under one roof through audio and visual models, has been completed and will soon be available for public viewing.

The Agricultural Museum will be inaugurated in August by Agriculture Minister Chaluvaraya Swamy, which has been constructed in a circular shape in the premises of Bangalore Agricultural University in an area of 923 square feet. Farmers, school children, tourists and those interested in agriculture will get complete information about agriculture here by adopting a suitable model under the concept of integrated agriculture.

Comprehensive information on agriculture in the museum is divided into 5 sections. In the first section, the agricultural practices followed in the state from time immemorial to the present day are presented through beautiful tableau figures. In addition, complete information will be given about the history of agriculture, development, establishment of agricultural university and the way it has grown through murals.

Information on soil structure, cropping practices, crop disease, organic farming, mechanization of seed sowing, biotechnology, genetics and plant breed development and sericulture, beekeeping will be available. Besides, the machines used for traditional and modern farming are in the museum. Here is information about how dairy and agricultural products reach the market. There are artifacts on agriculture, forestry, modern agricultural marketing, extension technology, animal husbandry and fisheries. In addition, the sound of various birds can be heard here.

The museum premises are adorned with lush greenery and have tableaus depicting traditional and mechanized agriculture. After giving information about agriculture in the premises, museum viewing will be allowed. More than 700 people can visit the museum at a time. At present, free entry is provided and the public can visit it on office days from 9 am to 4 am and on Saturdays from 9 am to 12.30 pm. Near the museum there is also a selling point for cereal products. There is also a system for selling modern agricultural machinery, seeds and seedlings.