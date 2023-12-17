Take precautions against the new covid variants in Kodagu district: Minister NS Boseraju instructs district administration

Bengaluru : The Kodagu District in Charge and Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology, NS Boseraju, has instructed the district administration to take necessary precautionary measures in Kodagu which is a border district in the background of the discovery of Corona virus JN1 in Kerala.

On Sunday, the District Collector spoke to the District Health Officer over the phone and got comprehensive information about the current situation in the district. Necessary precautionary measures should be taken in the background of detection of mutated corona in the state of Kerala bordering Kodagu district. The district health department should be prepared and ready to deal with all kinds of situations. Actions should be taken so that the common people do not face any problem.

If corona cases are found, necessary treatment and other precautionary measures should be taken as per rules. A large number of tourists are expected to visit the district on the backdrop of the New Year celebrations. In this background, the Minister has instructed the District Collectors that necessary arrangements and precautionary measures should be taken immediately.

