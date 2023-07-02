These digital toy faces celebrate whimsical childhood

Bengaluru: Amrit Pal Singh’s lovable toy faces are a celebration of a whimsical childhood that transcends age and persists through adulthood. A delightful sense of playfulness characterizes Amrit’s 3D toy-like renditions of characters, figures, and movements through contemporary culture.

Amrit’s ever-growing collection of toy faces have reimagined inspiring humans from the fields of music, technology, and 90s web culture. Coinciding with his 100th NFT drop, Amrit’s first solo exhibition returns to the project’s origins by delving into icons from the art world. Presented in a physical art collector’s toy room with toy-like interpretation of iconic works of furniture, Amrit unveils seven new toy faces of iconic artists highlighted by an official collaboration with the M.F. Husain estate powered by HEFTY.art.

The curation of the exhibitions brings a virtual world to reality by enabling visitors to enter a digital toy room for the first time ever. The digital meets physical and art meets utility in the liveable expression of one of Amrit’s fantastical rooms. In this offline world, viewers will embrace childhood wonder while celebrating the artistic contributions of the art world’s legendary greats.

Method’s founder, Sahil Arora, says “Method’s vision has always been to present artists that represent the generation we grew up in - the 80’s, 90’s and 00’s. Amrit Pal Singh is an artist whose work resonates with us at multiple levels - the medium, the culture, the inspiration, it’s everything that we love. We’re extremely excited to present Amrit’s digital works in a physical avatar and present it in 3 cities as a tour.”

Ashish Chowdhry, Co-Founder, Hefty says “We are absolutely thrilled to be joining forces with Amrit Pal for his upcoming solo showcase, where his acclaimed Toy Faces and Toy Room creations will come to life in a physical environment. The exceptional value of Amrit’s work is undeniable, and witnessing it in a tangible form is genuinely exhilarating. With HEFTY.art and Method leading the charge, this project signifies a groundbreaking moment in the evolution of digital art and NFTs, and we are eager to see its influence on art lovers throughout the Indian subcontinent.”

Amrit Pal Singh is a visual artist, 3D illustrator, and art director who revels in play, world cinema, and the occasional side of fries. He is known for whimsical, diversity-driven designs, illustrations, and NFTs. For over a decade, he’s collaborated with domestic and international clients to create mobile apps, picture books, digital toys, and more.