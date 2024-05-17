Protest against Amar Raja Battery company intensifies

Mahabubnagar : The villagers of Yedire in Mahabubnagar have been engaged in a relentless protest for the past 65 days, opposing the establishment of the Amar Raja Battery company in Mahabubnagar. Concerns have been raised by the villagers regarding potential pollution and adverse health effects due to the operations of the battery company.

Expressing their apprehensions, villagers from Yedire, Ambatpally, and surrounding areas have been staging continuous protests, voicing their discontent to officials and political leaders. Recently, the entire village of Yedire boycotted the Parliamentary elections as a part of their protest, demanding the government and concerned leaders to revoke the permissions granted to the management of the Amar Raja Battery company. Venkataiah, a protester from Yedire, highlighted the broken promises made by the previous government regarding the establishment of an IT tower corridor and job opportunities for local residents. He mentioned that despite promises, many farmers who gave up their lands have not received full compensation. Furthermore, the decision to permit the Amar Raja Batteries company without consent has sparked outrage among the villagers.

The use of hazardous elements like lithium and lead in battery production has raised concerns among the villagers, as improper disposal of by products and effluents could lead to deadly diseases such as cancer. Villagers emphasized the carcinogenic nature of lithium and lead and expressed their determination to continue protesting until the government revokes the permission for the company’s construction.



Despite repeated representations to the district collector, the villagers feel their pleas have fallen on deaf ears, with police and officials threatening to take legal action against protesters. The villagers remain steadfast in their opposition to the factory, highlighting the disparity between promises made by the government and the reality faced by local residents.

