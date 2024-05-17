Cannes 2024: Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ Gets 7-Minute Standing Ovation

The Cannes Film Festival saw the grand return of a Hollywood legend this year. Francis Ford Coppola, the famous director of ‘The Godfather’ and ‘Apocalypse Now,’ came back after 45 years with his new movie, ‘Megalopolis.’ This epic sci-fi film received mixed reviews, but Coppola was met with great respect at Cannes.



‘Megalopolis’ has been eagerly awaited by many. It’s a sci-fi story with a grand scale, much like the ancient Greek epic, the Iliad. While some people call it Coppola’s best work, others think it’s the daring project of a bold filmmaker. Despite differing opinions, the audience at Cannes showed their admiration for Coppola with a four-minute standing ovation when he entered the theater.



When ‘Megalopolis’ ended, the theater was full of emotion. The movie’s credits included a tribute to Coppola’s late wife, Eleanor, touching many viewers. After the film, Coppola received a seven-minute standing ovation. He hugged stars Adam Driver and Giancarlo Esposito, and then made a heartfelt speech.



“Thank you all so much. It is so impossible to find words to tell you how I feel,” Coppola said. He introduced his family in the audience and talked about the importance of unity and hope. “As Cesar [Driver’s character in the film] says, we’re all one family. You’re all my cousins. We are one. We are a human family. As you see at the end, that’s who we should pledge our allegiance to: our entire family and to this beautiful home, Earth, that we have. That is my wish. That it’s the children who are going to inherit this beautiful world from us. The most important word we have is the most beautiful word in any language: ‘esperanza.’ Hope. And that’s what I dedicate this to.”



Coppola’s emotional speech touched everyone. Adam Driver, the lead actor, even pushed the camera toward Coppola during the ovation, emphasizing the director's heartfelt moment.



‘Megalopolis’ also featured a standout scene where a character walked onto the stage and talked to Adam Driver’s character through the screen, blending the movie with real life. This scene surprised some viewers and showed Coppola’s creativity.



As the excitement from Cannes continues, ‘Megalopolis’ is set to reach audiences worldwide. The film is expected to be released in India late in 2024, although the exact date hasn't been announced yet.













