Live
- Bibinagar AIIMS gets huge central funding
- Will bring past glory to State universities: Eatala
- PHFI, VPF join hands to fight infections, potential pandemics
- Basaveswara statue to be installed soon: Harish
- Historical Anjanadri hill received 6 crores offerings in six years
- Manipur Violence: Don’T Treat People As Guinea Pigs!
- Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi demands free electricity and basic facilities for Ganesh Pandals
- TPCC to kick off bus yatra from Aug 15 in poll run-up
- Heritage in tatters as State Museum wallows in neglect
- Two-day Vegan Festival brings down its curtains
TN couple held for hijacking truck carrying 2.5 tonnes of tomato
A couple from neighbouring Tamil Nadu has been arrested for hijacking a truck laden with 2.5 tonnes of tomatoes here after faking an accident to extort money.
Bengaluru: A couple from neighbouring Tamil Nadu has been arrested for hijacking a truck laden with 2.5 tonnes of tomatoes here after faking an accident to extort money.
The couple from Vellore, according to police, was part of a gang of highway robbers, that intercepted Mallesh, a farmer from Hiriyur in Chitradurga district, at Chikkajala on July 8 and demanded compensation claiming that his truck had bumped into their car.
When the farmer refused to pay them, the gang assaulted and pushed him out of the truck before driving away with the vehicle loaded with tomatoes worth over 2.5 lakhs.
Tomato prices have shot up to over Rs 100 per kg in markets across the country recently. Based on the complaint lodged by the farmer, the RMC Yard police tracked the movement of the vehicle and zeroed in on the gang.
Bhaskar (28) and his wife Sindhuja (26) - were arrested on Saturday while three others are still on the run, they said. Mallesh was transporting tomatoes to Kolar when he was waylaid by the gang in Bengaluru.