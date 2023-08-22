Udupi: Teacher suspended for absenting for 5 years and yet receiving salary

Udupi : In a shocking incident a government primary school teacher in Udupi district allegedly was absent for school since five years and was receiving salary without doing any work. Amparu Dinakara Shetty, a co-teacher at Anagalli government primary school in Kundapur taluk, finds himself at the centre of this controversy.

Despite being entrusted with the task of shaping young minds, Shetty has purportedly been absent from his duties for an astonishing five years, all the while continuing to draw a salary. This revelation has ignited a firestorm of public condemnation, particularly given the importance placed on the role of educators in shaping future generations.

In a shocking twist, Shetty, who also holds the position of district president of the Udupi Government Employees Association, allegedly failed to attend school since 2017, citing health reasons. It has been reported that he not only abstained from conducting classes but also simply signed attendance registers sporadically.

The matter was brought to the attention of the District Education Officer by the Gram Panchayat president, who highlighted Shetty’s consistent absence from school premises. The concerned official investigated the matter and reportedly found that Shetty was not present when the Block Education Officer arrived at the school in response to the complaint. Consequently, Amparu Dinakara Shetty has been suspended from his role as a teacher.

Local residents and villagers have expressed their deep disappointment at this alleged betrayal of the teaching profession. They demand more than just suspension, asserting that Shetty’s actions warrant dismissal from the Education Department. This incident serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of upholding the dignity of the teaching profession. The trust placed in educators to shape the future must never be compromised, and the value of their work in moulding young minds must always be honoured.