Rs. 7,380 cr NABARD loan cleared for Amaravati build-out

Vijayawada: The state government on Thursday approved a Rs 7,380-crore loan from NABARD to accelerate core infrastructure development in Amaravati, marking one of the largest single funding decisions since capital construction resumed earlier this year.

The approval came at the 55th meeting of the CRDA, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat. The authority cleared multiple proposals from the Amaravati Development Corporation, including key institutional buildings and major connectivity works.

Among the projects approved is the construction of Lok Bhavan, the proposed residence and administrative complex for the Governor, to be built at a cost of Rs 169 crore. The board also sanctioned Rs 165 crore for the Andhra Pradesh Judicial Academy, which will come up in the Government Complex. The CRDA further authorised the invitation of tenders for linking the E-3 Seed Access Road to National Highway 16, a connectivity project estimated at Rs 532 crore, and approved the annual statistical reports for 2024–25.

Naidu asked CRDA officials to treat Amaravati as a “creative, modern capital city,” insisting that every building should reflect unique architectural character and extensive greenery. He said past studies and master-planning exercises offer a strong foundation, but the execution must be “distinctive, visible and world-class.”

Officials briefed the Chief Minister that 85 works are currently under progress, covering government office complexes, residential quarters for ministers, MLAs and All India Service officers, as well as layouts, utilities and trunk infrastructure in Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) areas. Naidu directed agencies to maintain both speed and quality, emphasising that “no compromise” would be accepted and all deadlines must be met.

The Authority also approved notifications connected to the second phase of land pooling and consolidation.

During the review, Naidu instructed CRDA to take up beautification across Amaravati and cleared plans for a landmark NTR statue at Neerukonda, calling it a project representing ‘Telugu self-respect and pride.’

He asked officials to study major national and international monuments before finalising the design, suggesting that the structure should reflect Telugu cultural heritage, including references to freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju, Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu and other iconic personalities. The Chief Minister said the initiative should be executed “with the participation of Telugu people everywhere.”

Municipal administration minister P Narayana, chief secretary K Vijayanand, municipal administration principal secretary Suresh Kumar and CRDA and ADC officials participated in the meeting.