‘Karthika Parva Deepotsavam’ held at Srivari temple

Tirumala: The beauty of Tirumala temple enhanced in the vibrant glow of ghee-lit lamps on the auspicious occasion of the Salakatla Karthika Parva Deepotsavam held on Thursday evening.

It is an age-old tradition to observe Kartika Deepotsavam on the full moon day in Karthika month at the Tirumala every year.

Following this festival TTD has cancelled the Sahasra Deepalankara Seva as well the Pournami Garuda Seva in the evening.

As part of this Kartika Parva Deepotsavam was observed from 5 pm to 8.30 pm. Initially the (broken mud pots)- Mookullu filled with wicks dipped in ghee were lit at placed at various places inside outside temple premises.

These traditional lamps were placed at Sri Yoga Narasimha Swamy and later taken inside Garbhalayam and offered prayers in front of Srivaru. After that, the vimana pradakshina was performed as a procession and aarti is offered to Jaya Vijaya, Garuda, Potu Tayar, Ananda Nilayam, Varadaraja Swamy and all the important places within the temple complex.

Outside the temple the traditional ghee lamps were lit at Sri Bedi Anjaneya Swamy, Sri Varaha Swamy Temple and Swami Pushkarini.

Devotees also cherished the festival of lights chanting Govinda… Govinda... with religious ecstasy.

HH Tirumala Pedda Jeeyar Swamy, TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal, Board members Panabaka Lakshmi, Janaki Devi, Bhanuprakash Reddy, Naresh, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary, CV&SO Murali Krishna, Dy EO Lokanatham and others were present.