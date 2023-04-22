10 lakh content creators to earn Rs 40k a month each

New Delhi: Over 10 lakh Indian digital content creators on social media are likely to earn more than $500 (a little over Rs 41,000) a month each in the next three years, a report revealed on Friday.

The annualised growth rate for India is over 115 per cent for individual creators as compared to the global growth rate of 18 per cent, according to the report by creator economy startup Animeta on the 'International Creators Day'.

In three years, 10 lakh creators in India would have at least 100,000 subscribers/followers, growing at 37 per cent at an annualised level, which will allow them to a steady digital income at par with a decent-paying full-time job.

Currently, more than 3,500 brands and over 5,000 creator partners in India are actively engaged in digital creator driven branded content. Over 20,000 branded content pieces have generated over half a billion engagements.

"All signs are pointing towards the trend that the Indian creator economy will become the most significant growth contributor to the global creator economy in the next couple of years," said Devdatta Potnis, CEO, Animeta.

Singapore-based Animeta focuses on creating and nurturing digital creators by helping them grow their communities and maximise their earnings across multiple social media platforms and customised brand solutions.