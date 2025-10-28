150 innovators, startups take part in IKMC-2025

Hyderabad: IKP Knowledge Park inaugurated the 19th edition of its flagship annual event, the International Knowledge Millennium Conference (IKMC) 2025, here on Sunday. This year’s conference, themed ‘Beyond the Blueprint: Recalibrating Innovation for a Disrupted World,’ spotlighted the convergence of innovation, investment, and impact-driven entrepreneurship.

As part of IKMC 2025, IKP announced a series of strategic investments to strengthen India’s innovation ecosystem: Up to Rs1 crore investment in Progen Foods, through the IKP Future Forward Fund; IKP Future Stars Awards, granting Rs5 lakh each to five young innovators under 25 years of age.

The event commenced with the inauguration of TechX: The Startup Innovation Showcase, which brought together 150 innovators and startups presenting cutting-edge technologies and market-ready solutions. The showcase was inaugurated by Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary for Special Projects (SPEED) and Investment Cell, Chief Minister’s Office, and Prof Vijay Chandru, co-founder of Strand Life Sciences and CrisprBits.

Speaking at the launch, Ranjan commended IKP’s role in nurturing innovation.

“Biotechnology continues to be a strategic priority for the Government of Telangana, and IKP has been at the forefront of advancing this sector for over 25 years,” he said.