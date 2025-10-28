  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

150 innovators, startups take part in IKMC-2025

150 innovators, startups take part in IKMC-2025
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: IKP Knowledge Park inaugurated the 19th edition of its flagship annual event, the International Knowledge Millennium Conference (IKMC)...

Hyderabad: IKP Knowledge Park inaugurated the 19th edition of its flagship annual event, the International Knowledge Millennium Conference (IKMC) 2025, here on Sunday. This year’s conference, themed ‘Beyond the Blueprint: Recalibrating Innovation for a Disrupted World,’ spotlighted the convergence of innovation, investment, and impact-driven entrepreneurship.

As part of IKMC 2025, IKP announced a series of strategic investments to strengthen India’s innovation ecosystem: Up to Rs1 crore investment in Progen Foods, through the IKP Future Forward Fund; IKP Future Stars Awards, granting Rs5 lakh each to five young innovators under 25 years of age.

The event commenced with the inauguration of TechX: The Startup Innovation Showcase, which brought together 150 innovators and startups presenting cutting-edge technologies and market-ready solutions. The showcase was inaugurated by Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary for Special Projects (SPEED) and Investment Cell, Chief Minister’s Office, and Prof Vijay Chandru, co-founder of Strand Life Sciences and CrisprBits.

Speaking at the launch, Ranjan commended IKP’s role in nurturing innovation.

“Biotechnology continues to be a strategic priority for the Government of Telangana, and IKP has been at the forefront of advancing this sector for over 25 years,” he said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick