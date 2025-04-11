1.7% fall in TCS net profit during Q4

Mumbai: India’s largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday reported a 1.68 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit to Rs12,224 crore for the March 2025 quarter. TCS - whose earnings marked the official start of IT results season - reported a total revenue of Rs64,479 crore in Q4/FY25, up 5.3 per cent over the year-ago period. For the full year FY25, TCS’ net profit rose 5.76 per cent year-on-year to Rs48,553 crore. The IT heavyweight wrapped up the fiscal FY25 with a full-year top line growth of 5.99 per cent at Rs2,55,324 crore.

Chief Executive K Krithivasan said: “We are pleased to cross the $30 billion in annual revenues and achieve a strong order book for the second consecutive quarter”.

TCS’ expertise in AI and Digital Innovation, coupled with the knowledge of customer context and global scale, make the company a pillar of support for customers in this environment of macroeconomic uncertainty, he added.

“We remain committed to staying close to our customers and helping them achieve their core priorities,” Krithivasan said.

Milind Lakkad, Chief HR Officer of TCS, said “the trainee onboarding in FY25 was 42,000 as planned. Meanwhile, the TCS board has recommended a final dividend of Rs30 per equity share of Re1 each of the company.

TCS’ Q4 report card comes amid storm clouds over the global economy triggered by US now-on, now-off tariff posturing that has thrown the world into a tizzy.

TCS has added 625 employees on a net basis during the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY25, reversing the previous quarter’s workforce decline.

In the December quarter (Q3 FY25), TCS reported a reduction of 5,370 employees in its workforce. With the addition in Q4, the company’s total employee count now stands at 6,07,979, as per its regulatory filing. TCS said it had onboarded 42,000 freshers during FY25 as per its original plan.

After days of stock market rout globally, and in the US, President Donald Trump declared, just hours ago, a three-month pause on reciprocal tariffs. The breather marked a rather unexpected U-turn after the stiff levies he imposed, which led to a global stock market meltdown that erased trillions of dollars in investors’ wealth.