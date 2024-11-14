2024 Is Shaping Up to Be the Smallest Black Friday Ever: GoDaddy Study

Consumers are in a giving mood this year, not just toward their friends and families, but also to small businesses. According to a new GoDaddy survey, 86% of Indian shoppers are willing to pay more to support small businesses during Black Friday and this year’s holiday season (compared to the global average of 72%), with 23% of them willing to spend up to 15 percent more to do so.

While inflation can have a strong impact on consumer spending Indian remain optimistic. According to the GoDaddy survey, 35% of Indian consumers say that inflation will not affect their holiday shopping, with an additional 30% saying that while inflation will impact how they shop, they will plan to spend about the same as last year.

The Stakes Are Big for Small Businesses

The period around Black Friday has proven to be an important time for Indian consumers’ holiday shopping. According to the survey results, 62% of Indian plan to do most of their holiday shopping before December. The month of December remains popular, with 24% of Indian making purchases during this period, and 13% reported waiting until the last 24 hours to make their holiday purchases.

For small businesses, these insights confirm that Black Friday is a critical opportunity where it can be worth putting extra attention on their marketing efforts. “GoDaddy is committed to providing small businesses with the right tools to quickly implement their marketing strategies reaching customers during the holiday season. Our products, such as Digital Marketing and the Website Builder, help launch social media campaigns and email marketing with ease, allowing entrepreneurs to fully leverage the potential of digital channels to make this the smallest Black Friday ever," Apurva Palnitkar, Senior Director Marketing, GoDaddy India.

Who Consumers Are Shopping for and How They Find Sales

GoDaddy’s survey also shows consumers are embracing the spirit of giving. 77% of Indian consumers purchase gifts for up to five people, and another 8% extend their shopping lists to up to 10 people.

The GoDaddy survey also reveals that digital channels are playing an increasingly important role in the shopping behavior of Indian consumers. 62% of respondents said they prefer to receive offers via ads on social media (compared to the global average of 50%), with this preference remaining the top choice for all consumers in India regardless of age. This insight underscores the need for small businesses to adapt their digital presence and marketing strategy to reach consumers effectively where they spend their shopping time.

So Many Tools and Resources to Help Small Businesses This Holiday Season

Small businesses looking for guidance on how to maximize their seasonal sales should visit GoDaddy’s tips for year-end selling in India. In addition to these valuable tips, GoDaddy’s resource library features articles designed to help small business owners succeed online, with topics that include digital marketing strategies, e-commerce setup, domain management, and website optimization tailored to the Indian market.

Methodology

This GoDaddy survey of Indian consumers' holiday shopping habits was conducted by YouGov on behalf of GoDaddy in October 2024. The survey was conducted in 10 countries – Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Germany, India, Mexico, Spain, United Kingdom, United States – with a total of 12,740 participants.