Live
- Exit polls predictions: Edge for BJP-led alliances in Maha, J'khand
- CP’s contact number flooded with crime prevention alerts
- India to wait on Gill until morning of opening Test
- Manus wants to play long game and pull off a Pujara
- Captain disheartened after Blind T20 WC withdrawal
- Hardik reclaims top spot among T20I all-rounders
- Nayanika excels in Hero WPGT
- Lakshya, Sindhu, Malvika advance to China Masters
- India retain women’s ACT hockey title
- Heavy Rains likely in AP as surface circulation develops in Andaman Sea
Just In
21 MoUs will bring in `46,375-cr investments: Karnataka CM
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said the State has prioritised economic development by signing 21 MoUs with various...
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said the State has prioritised economic development by signing 21 MoUs with various organisations, bringing in investments worth Rs 46,375 crore with potential to generate 27,170 new jobs, since his government assumed office last year.
Speaking at the inauguration of the 78th Annual Technical Meet of the Indian Institute of Metals (IIM), he said Bengaluru stands as a symbol of technological and industrial progress.
"It is only fitting that we host this prestigious event, bringing together over 1,700 experts dedicated to shaping the future of metals and materials," he said.
The Chief Minister said the theme, “Transformational Technologies in Materials and Manufacturing,” of the three-day conclave underscores the critical need to envision and implement pioneering solutions to navigate the complexities of a rapidly evolving world. "The materials and manufacturing sectors are pillars of economic growth and national resilience. Their influence extends beyond industry, touching every sphere of our collective progress," he said.