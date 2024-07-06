$21.4-bn 501 deals take off in June qtr

New Delhi:: India saw 501 deals valued at $21.4 billion in the April-June period -- highest quarterly volumes since Q2 2022 -- as an anticipated policy clarity from the upcoming budget and political stability is expected to boost investor confidence and drive deal activity in the next six months, a report showed on Friday.

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and private equity (PE) deals together stood at 467, valued at $14.9 billion which is a 9 per cent increase in volumes, according to the Grant Thornton Bharat Dealtracker.

This surge was largely due to four high-value deals by the Adani Group in the industrial materials and ports sectors, which accounted for 52 per cent of the total M&A values for the quarter.

The second quarter of FY25 featured $1-bn deal and 30 high-value deals (over $100 mn), marking a 58 per cent increase in high-value deals compared to the previous quarter, which had only 19 high-value deals including $3-bn deals.

“The quarter witnessed robust private equity activity and large domestic deals. Despite a decline in cross-border deals due to geopolitical uncertainties, domestic investment remained strong,” said Shanthi Vijetha, Partner, Growth, Grant Thornton Bharat.

Traditional sectors like pharma and manufacturing also saw strong deal flows, collectively contributing nearly half of the deal values.

“With the government entering its third term after the recent elections, the industry anticipates policy continuity, which should positively drive the deal activity,” Vijetha added.