220 GW renewable energy by 2022: Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday exuded confidence that India will increase its existing clean energy capacity of 134 GW to 220 GW by 2022 and stressed on reducing tariffs further through technological advancements.

The Prime Minister was earlier expected to deliver the inaugural address at the World Solar Technology Summit organised by the International Solar Alliance (ISA), but could not do so due to some other engagements.

New and Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh read out Modi's message at the virtual summit. "We have scaled up our non-fossil fuel based generation to 134 GW, which is about 35 per cent of our total power generation.

We are confident of increasing it to 220 GW by 2022,"said PM Narendra Modi in his message.