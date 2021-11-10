[24]7.ai plans to hire 1k people for Hyderabad office

Hyderabad: US-based customer experience software and services company [24]7.ai is in the process of creating a hub-and-spoke model in the ITeS services industry. Currently, it is having two offices in Hyderabad and Bengaluru in India. These two cities will act as hubs while their adjacent towns such as Warangal, Karimnagar, Guntur, Mangalore and Mysore will act as the spokes.

The company is investing in cloud tools and technologies to enable their employees to work from anywhere. At present, it employs over 17,000 people globally, including 2,000 from Hyderabad and 5,000 from Bengaluru. It is expanding its team and building capabilities by adding 1,000 people at each of its offices, taking the headcount to 9,000 people in India.

Apart from this, it has set up a micro-site in Shillong, Meghalaya, with seating capacity of about 400. This micro-site is tied up with its office in Hyderabad. "We have also created micro-sites in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. We are planning to introduce more micro-sites in smaller towns of the country," said Animesh Jain, Chief Delivery Officer (India and Americas) of [24]7a.i.

"Later, we may build these micro-sites as hubs by hiring more people. We will be upgrading the micro-site in Shillong into a hub very soon. The pandemic has transformed the business environment over the last one year. We have successfully implemented systems and processes that allow employees to work from anywhere (WFA)," he said. Continuing thehybrid working model, thecustomer experience management company is going beyond Hyderabadand Bengaluru in Indiato hire freshers and laterals for permanent roles across customer care executives for chat and support functions to manage clients worldwide. The newly hired people can work from their hometowns or they can work from the hubs.

Speaking about the revenue and attrition rate, Animesh Jain said: "During the pandemic, when we feared massive job cuts, we have witnessed a 25 per cent growth in terms of revenues during the last financial year. Again, we have seen 20 per cent growth this financial year over the previous fiscal. We are expecting the growth momentum to continue in next fiscal as well. We have witnessed the lowest attrition rate of 2 per cent a month against the industry average of 5 per cent. Under hybrid working model, only 15 per cent of our employees are working from the office while the rest of theemployeesare working from home. This will continue with only 20 per cent working from office in next couple of years."