3 from AP, TG among HSBC Global Indians
Vijayawada: Three CEOs hailing from Telugu-speaking States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have figured in the list of HSBC Hurun Global Indians List 2024.

The list mentions persons holding top positions. Microsoft Chairman & CEO Satya Nadella, who is from Andhra Pradesh is ranked on top of the list. Shantanu Narayen, Chairman & CEO of Adobe, who is from Telangana, is ranked fifth. Arvind Krishna, Chairman & CEO of IBM, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, occupies eighth position. Sundar Pichai from Tamil Nadu, who is the CEO of Adobe, holds the second position after Nadella.

According to the HSBC Hurun Global Indians List 2024, the combined value of top 10 individuals accounts for 73 per cent of the total cumulative value of the list. Notably, five companies in the list belong to software and services sector.

