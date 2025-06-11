3rd edition of vivo Ignite winners

Hyderabad: vivo India, has announced the top 10 Ideas, represented by 19 young finalists of its nationwide flagship program - vivo Ignite Technology and Innovation. These outstanding project ideas were selected from over 5,600 submissions, representing a rich diversity of thought, creativity and purpose. Developed by 19 exceptional young minds, the winning ideas exemplify a unique blend of technology, creativity and intent, offering practical solutions to some of the most pressing societal challenges. The vivo Ignite initiative is designed to nurture problem-solving and analytical thinking among India’s youth and provides students with access to mentorship, resources, and a structured platform to turn their ideas into impactful, tech-driven solutions.

With participation from more than 9,000 schools across 660 districts, this year’s final has witnessed remarkable diversity. Finalists hailed from diverse regions including Haryana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Pondicherry, Odisha and West Bengal. Out of nearly 200 shortlisted ideas, 10 transformative innovations stood out — developed by a balanced cohort of 9 boys and 10 girls.

The Top 10 projects selected this year exemplify how young innovators are applying technology to address real-world challenges—from climate action to inclusive healthcare and rural access.