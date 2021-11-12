4 realtors recognised at HMTV BEA 2021

Telugu news channel HMTV, a part of Hyderabad Media House, which also owns The Hans India and Bizz Buzz, recently presented Business Excellence Awards (BEA) 2021 to 20 top business magnates in the city. Among them, four realtors bagged the awards in different categories. Janapriya Education Society proclaimed as the Best in Education 2021. Janapriya Group Founder and Chairman Ravinder Reddy received the award from Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. The society has four schools in Hyderabad and one in Bengaluru. It strives to balance the importance of social, emotional, physical and intellectual development of students.

"Being a realtor, I never expected an award in the education category. We have only 3,000 students in our schools. Due to Covid situation, we are currently running only three schools. In spite of facing difficulty in maintaining the schools in this scenario, we are able to fund ourselves to deliver quality education the way it supposed to be," Ravinder Reddy told BizzBuzz.

Another recipient T Anjaiah, Director of Parijatha Homes and Developers Pvt Ltd, who received the Best Preferred Builder 2021 in Infra category, wishes to fulfill the lifetime dream of many people to 'own a home'. He says, "I am planning to build quality homes at reasonably lower prices for middle-class and below-middle-class customers."

Googee Properties Pvt Ltd was selected as the Best Fastest Growing Company 2021 in real estate category. It's MD and CEO Shaik Akbar started his journey in real estate domain with only 2 acres of land in2017 and now his company has around 400 acres of business land with five successfully completed projects and five ongoing projects.

Boodati Lakshmi Narayana, Managing Director of Sahiti Group has received the Lifetime Achievement Award 2021.