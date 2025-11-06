4th National Spice Conference 2025 to Pave ‘The Spice Route Ahead’ for a Safe, Sustainable and Scalable Future

The World Spice Organization (WSO), the not-for-profit technical partner of the All-India Spices Exporters Forum (AISEF), is set to host the 4th National Spice Conference (NSC) 2025 on November 14–15, 2025, at ITC Welcom, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. Guided by the theme “The Spice Route Ahead: Safe, Sustainable and Scalable,” this year’s conference will bring together leading voices from government, industry, and academia to deliberate on the evolving dynamics of India’s spice sector.

The two-day event will feature focused business sessions, a curated exhibition showcasing the latest technologies and indigenous agri-products, and a dedicated buyer–seller interface. NSC continues to serve as a confluence of knowledge sharing, collaboration, and networking, ensuring that every delegate leaves with valuable insights and meaningful connections.

Since its inception in 2022, the National Spice Conference has grown into a premier platform uniting stakeholders across the spice value chain. Last year’s edition witnessed participation from over 350 delegates, including processors, exporters, traders, laboratories, agri-input companies, technology firms, and farmer representatives. The 2025 edition is expected to surpass 400 participants, with a strong representation from farmers attending under the National Sustainable Spice Program (NSSP). Over the years, NSC has hosted eminent speakers from the Spices Board of India, Ministry of Agriculture, FSSAI, ICAR, and leading spice companies, enriching discussions with their expertise and experience.

The inaugural session of NSC 2025 will feature Mr. Ramkumar Menon, Chairman, WSO, along with senior officials including Dr. Homey Cherian, Director, DASD, Dr. Paresh Shah, Chairman, FSSAI Scientific Panel on Pesticide Residues and Dr. AB Remashree, Director, Spices Board

The conference will host insightful business sessions across two days. Business sessions on Day 1 will explore Ensuring Food Safety in the Spice Supply Chain: Farm to Fork, Sustainability and Inclusive Growth through Communities of Practice, AgriTech and Farming Innovations, Introduction to FPOs, and Government Schemes for the spice sector. Day two will include an Interaction with Farmers, a session on Balancing Growth with Responsibility, and conclude with a Buyer–Seller Meet designed to strengthen market linkages and foster trade relationships.

Experts from Regulatory authorities and research institutions such as Dr. Vandana Tripathy, Network Coordinator, AINP on Pesticide Residues; and Mr. Santhosh Eapen, Member, FSSAI Scientific Panel on Pesticide Residues Dr. D Prasath, Coordinator, AICRP on Spices will speak in the sessions. Industry leaders such as Mr. Rajiv Shah, Managing Director, Everest Spices, Mr. Prakash Namboodiri, Commercial Director – AB Mauri, Mr. Ganapathy KD, Executive Director, Nedspice Processing India Pvt Ltd. Dr. Poonam Pande, Senior Manger Sustainability, McCormick Global Ingredients Ltd, Mr. Sreedhar Kaluva- General Manager, Olam Food Ingredients and Dr. Venugopal KJ, Partner, Food Safety and Quality Solutions Inc. will be part of the sessions.

Speaking about the upcoming edition, Mr. Ramkumar Menon, Chairman of the World Spice Organization, said, “The National Spice Conference has evolved into a crucial platform shaping the future of India’s spice industry. The 2025 theme, ‘The Spice Route Ahead: Safe, Sustainable and Scalable,’ reflects our commitment to fostering an ecosystem that prioritizes food safety, environmental responsibility, and inclusive growth. By connecting farmers, policymakers, and industry leaders, NSC aims to create a collaborative roadmap that ensures India’s continued leadership in the global spice trade.”

The 2025 edition will build upon the learnings of previous conferences, advancing dialogue on quality, sustainability, and market linkages. As the spice industry stands at a pivotal juncture navigating growing global demand, evolving consumer expectations, and rapid technological advancements the discussions at NSC 2025 will be instrumental in defining the future of a safe, sustainable, and scalable spice ecosystem.