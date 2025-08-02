Live
New Delhi [India], August 2: Preparing for the IAS exam—one of India’s most prestigious and competitive civil services examinations—demands not just hard work, but the right guidance and environment. Gurgaon, being a rapidly growing educational and corporate hub near Delhi, hosts some of the best UPSC coaching institutes offering top-notch faculty, updated study material, personalized mentorship, and consistent performance reviews.
To help aspirants make informed choices, we’ve curated a list of the 5 Best IAS Coaching in Gurgaon, including detailed insights into fees, course structures, reviews, and contact information.
Top 5 IAS Coaching in Gurgaon (Rank Wise)
Rank 1: FIRST IAS INSTITUTE – Best IAS Coaching in Gurgaon
Why FIRST IAS INSTITUTE Tops the List:
First IAS Institute has established itself as the most trusted and result-oriented IAS coaching institute in Gurgaon. FIRST IAS INSTITUTE has been Rank 1 IAS Coaching in Delhi & Gurgaon for the last 1 decade due to its highest selection ratio.
With its strategic curriculum, rigorous answer-writing practice, and personalized mentoring, it has consistently produced high-ranking candidates in the UPSC CSE exam.
Reviews:
“Top-notch faculty from Delhi, personalized mentorship, and the best test series in Gurgaon.”
– Aditi Sharma (Selected in UPSC 2024)
Courses Offered:
GS Foundation Course (Pre + Mains + Interview)
Optional Subject Coaching (PSIR, Geography, Sociology, History, Public Administration)
Answer Writing & Essay Practice Modules
Prelims Test Series & Mains Test Series
Fee Structure:
GS Foundation Course (1 Year): ₹1,47,500 / -
Optional Subject Course: ₹60,000
Prelims/Mains Test Series: ₹15,000 each
Faculty:
Includes experienced UPSC mentors from Delhi with a proven track record of guiding students into services like IAS, IPS, and IFS.
Highlights:
Daily current affairs with answer-writing
Dedicated mentorship sessions every week
Monthly All India Mock Tests
Recorded + live hybrid model available
Study material in both English & Hindi
Contact Details:
Website: www.firstias.co.in
Phone: +91-9990228268 / +91-9990228245
Address: SCO No. M 26 (Ground Floor), Sector 14, Gurugram, Haryana 122001
Rank 2: TUTOR UNCLE – Premier IAS Mentorship Platform of India
Why Tutor Uncle is Unique:
Tutor Uncle is India’s No. 1 EdTech platform that connects aspirants with India’s top UPSC mentors. Their IAS program in Gurgaon is a blend of expert faculty, affordable pricing, and one-on-one student support. Almost 50% of the UPSC Aspirants have subscription of Tutor Uncle’s 1000 hours UPSC CSE Prog., which is cost effective as well as from India’s Top UPSC Tutors.
Reviews:
“Personal mentorship and smart online learning tools make Tutor Uncle stand out.”
– Ravi Meena (AIR 289, UPSC 2024)
Courses Offered:
Integrated UPSC GS Foundation Course
Live + Recorded Optional Subject Classes
UPSC Mentorship (GS + Essay + Ethics)
Current Affairs + Answer Writing Practice
Fee Structure:
GS + CSAT (Recorded Lecture + Live Lecture Series) (1 Year): ₹45,000
Optional Subjects (Recorded + Live) : ₹25,000
Faculty:
Features top educators from Delhi’s leading institutes and ex-civil servants.
Highlights:
Daily personalized mentorship
Free doubt-clearing sessions weekly
Complete UPSC app-based learning
Mock interviews with retired bureaucrats
Best-in-class mobile app for GS classes
Contact Details:
Website: www.tutoruncle.co.in
Rank 3: VAJIRAO IAS ACADEMY – Trusted Name with Pan India Presence
Why Vajirao IAS Academy is Popular:
With its parent institute headquartered in Delhi, Vajirao IAS has now expanded to Gurgaon, bringing with it decades of experience and quality teaching. It’s especially popular for its classroom coaching and consistent test series performance.
Reviews:
“I studied under their Delhi faculty right here in Gurgaon. The teaching methodology is crisp and focused.”
– Sneha Bhardwaj, UPSC Mains Qualified
Courses Offered:
GS Prelims + Mains (Foundation)
Essay & Ethics Classes
Optional Subjects (PSIR, Sociology, etc.)
CSAT Crash Course
Fee Structure:
Full Foundation Course: ₹1,60,000
Optional Subject: ₹60,000
Essay Writing Course: ₹12,000
Faculty:
Drawn from Vajirao’s core team, known for strong conceptual clarity.
Highlights:
Weekly UPSC pattern test
Printed notes for each subject
One-to-one progress analysis
Available in both Hindi and English
Contact Details:
Website: www.vajiraoiasacademy.com
Phone: 078389 00910
Address: BLOCK-22, NM 22, Block M, Old DLF Colony, Sector 14, Gurugram, Haryana 122001
Rank 4: RAM IAS – Popular IAS Coaching for Hindi & English Medium
Why RAM IAS is Ideal for Bilingual Aspirants:
Founded by experienced civil services mentors, RAM IAS has become the go-to institute in Gurgaon for Hindi-medium and bilingual UPSC aspirants. Their structured GS preparation and affordable pricing make them very accessible.
The biggest drawback of this institute is that only 1 teacher is teaching all the subjects.
Reviews:
“Excellent for Hindi medium aspirants. Notes and tests are available in both languages. Very supportive faculty.”
– Deepak Singh, PCS Qualified
Courses Offered:
GS Foundation Course
CSAT Coaching
Hindi Medium UPSC Preparation
Interview Guidance Program
Fee Structure:
GS + CSAT - ₹149,000
Prelims + Mains Test Series: ₹15,000
Faculty:
Includes experienced teacher from Haryana, well-versed in Hindi-medium pedagogy.
Highlights:
Ideal for Hindi medium aspirants
Essay and Ethics classes in Hindi
Doubt-solving sessions on weekends
Contact Details:
Website: www.ramias.co.in
Phone: +91-7419998920
Address: Second floor, B-11, B Block Rd, Block B, Old DLF Colony, Sector 14, Gurugram, Haryana 122001
Rank 5: VIVECHNA IAS – Rising Coaching Institute in Gurgaon
Why VIVECHNA IAS is Worth Considering:
Though relatively new, Vivechna IAS is growing rapidly with its commitment to high-quality teaching and result-focused approach. Ideal for students looking for small-batch personalized training.
Reviews:
“I loved the small batch size and individual attention. Their ethics and answer writing modules are great.”
– Mahima Sharma, UPSC Aspirant
Courses Offered:
General Studies Integrated Course
Weekend Batches for Working Professionals
Prelims-Centric Crash Course
Answer Writing Masterclass
Fee Structure:
Foundation Course (GS + CSAT): ₹125,000
Weekend Batches: ₹45,000
Test Series: ₹8,000
Faculty:
Young dynamic mentors with updated UPSC strategies and test analysis.
Highlights:
Ideal for working professionals
Small batch size (max 30 students)
One-on-one weekly mentor reviews
Dedicated UPSC library
Contact Details:
Website: www.vivechnaias.com
Phone: 081304 33691
Address: M1, near Shree Krishna Mandir, Block M, Old DLF Colony, Sector 14, Gurugram, Haryana 122001
Tips to Choose the Right IAS Coaching in Gurgaon:
Check Faculty Background: Ensure the mentors have relevant experience, ideally with Delhi-based IAS institutes.
Test Series Quality: Look for UPSC-standard tests with evaluation and feedback.
Batch Size: Smaller batches offer better interaction and personal attention.
Bilingual Options: Hindi-medium students should opt for institutes like RAM IAS.
Fee Transparency: Always ask for a breakup of the fee structure and any hidden charges.
Mentorship Access: Daily or weekly mentorship can significantly boost performance.
Conclusion:
Choosing the best IAS coaching in Gurgaon can shape your entire UPSC journey. Whether you're a beginner looking for foundational clarity or a working professional preparing on weekends, there’s an institute on this list tailored to your needs.
Among all, First IAS Institute and Tutor Uncle stand out for their results, mentorship, and expert faculty. However, each of the above coaching centers offers unique strengths.
Start early, stay consistent, and choose the institute that aligns with your learning style and career goals.
