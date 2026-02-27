Ponnam assures statehood activists on pending promises

Hyderabad: Minister for Transport and BC Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar on Thursday assured that the Congress government would fulfil the needs of Telangana statehood activists.

The Minister held a meeting with Telangana statehood activists, including TJS chief M Kodandaram, at his quarters to discuss their concerns.

During the meeting, they discussed various promises made to them and urged the government to take immediate steps toward implementation. Minister Ponnam Prabhakar assured the delegation that the government is committed to fulfilling the assurances given to Telangana statehood activists under the public administration framework. The Minister stated that the activists would soon have an opportunity to meet Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy under his leadership to further deliberate on their demands.

He also announced that the government is planning to constitute a Special Committee soon to examine and implement the promises made to the activists. Discussions during the meeting focused on the proposed committee’s structure, procedural aspects and other related issues.

The Minister reiterated that the government remains positive and proactive in addressing the concerns raised by Telangana statehood activists.