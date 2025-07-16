6,000 Riders Keep the Classic Spirit Alive on International Jawa-Yezdi Day

Riders from all corners of India came together to mark the second Sunday of July, which has come to mean something special in the world of classic motorcycles: International Jawa-Yezdi Day. From early morning rumble-outs in the hills of Manipur to sunset rides through the streets of Kochi and beaches of Konkan, fans of classic motorcycle brands Jawa and Yezdi showed up in style, riding retro, riding proud.

This fan-designated day has grown into a phenomenon, and Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles is proud to celebrate the cultural pulse powered by the two iconic brands’ rider communities and dealerships. Over 6,000 riders from 12 states, 20 cities, and 18 riding communities, 120 dealerships of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles participated this year.

From the Capital Jawa Yezdi Club Delhi, Haryana Jawa Yezdi Club, and Rajasthan Jawa Yezdi Club in the north to the southern riding communities of Kanyakumari Jawa Yezdi Club, BJYMC Bengaluru, Reborn Riders Chennai, and Smoking Barrels Trivandrum, the day saw a passionate turnout. Riders from the northeast's Jawa Yezdi Motorcycle Club Manipur, west India's YJOC Western Maharashtra and Jawa Yezdi Club Pune, and riding communities in Mangalore, Nagercoil, Palakkad, Varanasi, Chandigarh, and Chhattisgarh brought their signature character to the rides. The day became a nationwide celebration of machines that carry stories in their tanks and memories in their mirrors.

Judging by this year’s turnout, Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles continue to spark passion across generations, earning riders’ love for carrying the lineage of steel, simplicity, and an honest classic soul forward. Riders who have clocked over thousands of kilometres on their 90s classic cruisers rode shoulder-to-shoulder with Gen Z bikers astride modern Jawas and Yezdis. New-age riders with GoPros and playlists; old-schoolers with toolkits and tales. All united by a common love for Jawa Yezdi motorcycling.

Sharad Agarwal, Chief Business Officer, Classic Legends, said, “This growing wave of interest from younger riders shows how classic motorcycling is not about age or nostalgia but about character. Classic and neo-classic machines speak to something deeper. They feel and ride differently. And they are increasingly being seen by present generations as not just throwbacks, but as a statement.”

Jawa and Yezdi were built for riders who go their own way, and if over 6,000 of them choose to mark a day for their machines, Classic Legends is honoured to tip its helmet to them on this International Jawa-Yezdi Day. Every year, this fan-driven celebration only grows louder. And every year, it reminds us: Classic does not fade. It rides on.