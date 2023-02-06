6,650 Dell staff in firing line

San Francisco: Dell Technologies on Monday said that it will lay off about 6,650 workers globally, becoming the latest technology company to do so, the media reported. The cuts will include five per cent of the company's global workforce, reports Bloomberg, citing sources.

"The company is experiencing market conditions that continue to erode with an uncertain future," Co-Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke, was quoted as saying.Clarke told employees that previous cost-cutting measures, such as a halt in hiring and travel restrictions, are no longer sufficient.

In addition, the company's spokesperson said that the department reorganisations, along with the job reductions, are viewed as an opportunity to drive efficiency, according to the report.