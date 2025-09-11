82% Indians wanted e-visa in 2025: Report

Electronic visa (e-visas) accounted for 82 per cent of all visa applications in India in 2025, up from 79 per cent in 2024, according to a report on Wednesday.

The report by Atlys, a visa processing platform, showcased the expanding list of countries offering Indians simplified digital entry options with detailed stay durations and validity terms.

The UAE, Vietnam, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and Egypt emerged as the leading e-Visa destinations for Indians this year.

The adoption of e-visas has accelerated over the past decade as countries recognise the need to simplify entry and boost tourism flows from India.

This shift highlights how governments are aligning with traveller expectations for convenience while unlocking new opportunities for cross-border leisure travel, the report said.

“Indian travellers increasingly value speed and certainty, and e-Visas deliver both. The ability to apply online and receive approvals quickly has made last-minute and short-haul trips far more feasible,” said Mohak Nahta, Founder and CEO of Atlys.