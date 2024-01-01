97.38% Rs 2,000 banknotes have been returned: RBI

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday that the total value of Rs 2,000 banknotes declined to Rs 9,330 crore at the close of business on December 29. Thus, 97.38 per cent of Rs 2000 banknotes have now been returned.

The total value of the Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, when the withdrawal was announced.

The facility for exchange of Rs 2,000 banknotes is available at 19 issue offices of the Reserve Bank since May 19, 2023.

Since October 9, 2023, RBI issue offices are also accepting Rs 2,000 banknotes from individuals/entities for deposit into their bank accounts.

Further, members of the public from within the country are sending ₹2,000 banknotes through India Post from any post office to any of the RBI issue offices for credit to their bank accounts, according to the RBI statement.

Rs 2,000 banknotes continue to be legal tender.