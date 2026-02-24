Telangana Inter Exams to Begin from tomorrow, arrangements in place

Inter-annual examinations are set to commence from the 25th of this month. Education Secretary Krishna Aditya confirmed that all preparations have been completed for the first-year exams starting on Wednesday and the second-year exams from Thursday.

A total of 1495 examination centres have been established across 33 districts in the state. In total, 489,126 students in their first year and 507,949 in their second year, amounting to 997,075 candidates, will sit for the exams. Students arriving up to five minutes late will still be permitted entry.

To facilitate smooth transportation, RTC will operate special buses for students. CCTV cameras and wall clocks have been installed at exam centres to ensure security and punctuality.

To support students facing stress, anxiety, or mental health issues during examinations, helpline numbers—14,416, 80,693, and 91,416—have been made available for counselling services.

Additionally, Krishna Aditya announced that the government is taking steps to transform social welfare Gurukuls. Proposals have been prepared to allocate approximately Rs. 50 crore to each institution for infrastructural improvements, with the aim of providing facilities comparable to corporate standards.