  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

Telangana Inter Exams to Begin from tomorrow, arrangements in place

  • Created On:  24 Feb 2026 9:41 AM IST
Telangana Inter Exams to Begin from tomorrow, arrangements in place
X

Inter-annual examinations are set to commence from the 25th of this month.

Inter-annual examinations are set to commence from the 25th of this month. Education Secretary Krishna Aditya confirmed that all preparations have been completed for the first-year exams starting on Wednesday and the second-year exams from Thursday.

A total of 1495 examination centres have been established across 33 districts in the state. In total, 489,126 students in their first year and 507,949 in their second year, amounting to 997,075 candidates, will sit for the exams. Students arriving up to five minutes late will still be permitted entry.

To facilitate smooth transportation, RTC will operate special buses for students. CCTV cameras and wall clocks have been installed at exam centres to ensure security and punctuality.

To support students facing stress, anxiety, or mental health issues during examinations, helpline numbers—14,416, 80,693, and 91,416—have been made available for counselling services.

Additionally, Krishna Aditya announced that the government is taking steps to transform social welfare Gurukuls. Proposals have been prepared to allocate approximately Rs. 50 crore to each institution for infrastructural improvements, with the aim of providing facilities comparable to corporate standards.

Tags

Telangana Inter exams 1495 centresNearly 9.97 lakh students appearingSpecial RTC buses and CCTV monitoringLate entry up to five minutes allowedStudent stress helpline numbers available
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Engine Glitch Prompts Full Emergency On SpiceJet Delhi–Leh Flight; Aircraft Returns Safely

A SpiceJet Boeing 737 operating flight SG121 from Delhi to Leh declared a full emergency after an engine malfunction and returned safely to the capital with around 150 passengers onboard.

Engine Glitch Prompts Full Emergency On SpiceJet Delhi–Leh Flight; Aircraft Returns Safely

National News

More
Share it
X