Police busts global drug racket, arrests 5

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has dismantled an international drug trafficking syndicate with alleged links to the United Kingdom and seized over 18 lakh psychotropic tablets worth Rs 9 crore in the illicit market, an officer said on Monday.

Five people have been arrested in this connection with the case, which exposed an organised pharmaceutical drug network that operated through logistics firms, courier services and export consignments to smuggle prohibited medicines abroad.

"The case dates back to October 7 last year, when a team of the crime branch acted on specific intelligence and laid a trap in Sarita Vihar. Around 6.30 pm, the team apprehended Mohammad Abid (50) and recovered 54,000 Tramadol Hydrochloride tablets, weighing 14.472 kilograms," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Vikram Singh said in a statement.

An FIR was filed and further investigation was initiated, during which the police unravelled the supply chain of the syndicate. Abid disclosed that he procured the tablets from Javed Khan, his relative and son-in-law. Khan was arrested on October 30 and during questioning, named Sunil Kumar, owner of Prahlad Logistics in Samalka, as his source. Sunil Kumar was arrested on November 2, last year and he, in turn, disclosed the name of Vishnu Dutt Sharma as the supplier.

Sharma, who works as an exporter, was also arrested on November 2.

He revealed further links to Vikash Singh alias Ishwar Singh and TC Sedana. Vikash Singh was arrested on November 6. Proceedings are underway to declare another associate, Naushad alias Bablu, a proclaimed offender.