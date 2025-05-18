A deep dive into risk management strategies for high-net-worth investors

For high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), building wealth is only half the equation. The other—often more complex—challenge lies in preserving and growing that wealth across economic cycles, and shifting global landscapes. For most of HNWIs there comes a stage in life when the gains from effectively managing their investment portfolio far outweigh the money that they can make from their jobs or businesses. Risk, in this context, encompasses the ability to make good returns across a long period of time irrespective of the fluctuations in the performance of the stock market or fluctuations in interest rates in the short term.

Unlike average investors, HNWIs typically have diverse and layered asset portfolios. They may include operating businesses, international holdings, alternative investments, and legacy planning instruments. With this complexity comes the imperative to implement sophisticated, customized risk management strategies—strategies that evolve with both market realities and personal life stages.

Growing Investments

One of the foundational approaches to managing risk is rethinking the definition of diversification. Traditional diversification—spreading investments across equities, bonds, and cash—provides a base level of protection. However, for HNWIs, true diversification often means going deeper. This could involve allocating capital to private equity, venture capital, hedge funds, structured products, real assets like real estate or art, and commodities. These alternative investments tend to behave differently from public markets and can provide a cushion when volatility strikes. But they also come with their own liquidity challenges, which means the portfolio needs to be carefully calibrated to ensure that sufficient assets can be accessed without eroding long-term value during unforeseen circumstances. However, moving from the traditional assets to more complex structures have its own pitfalls as these structures typically have significantly lower liquidity and the returns can deviate significantly from the markets depending on the fund managers performance. Thus, its very imperative that investors develop strong understanding of different asset classes and their behaviour across asset classes before committing to the same. They also need to have a long-term horizon before committing to the investments. Fund manager / instrument level selection is the key to investing in these instruments. In addition to parsing through the past risk return metrics generated by the managers, Investors should ideally talk to the fund managers, understand their investing philosophy, and ensure that its consistent with their expectations in order to manage their risks better

One of the key places where investors make mistakes is the behavioural aspect. Warren Buffett once said that it’s wise for investors “to be fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy only when others are fearful”. However, most people behave in exactly the opposite way. When markets are high investor confidence is the highest and they are ready to commit large investments while the investments dry if the markets fall.

In order to avoid falling into this trap and manage the risks emanating from this behaviour investors should establish formal governance structures. For HNWIs it’s imperative to have formalinvestment policiesand eminent advisory board / family office team to guide them through this journey . Having formal structure encourages disciplines, promotes rational decision-making and reinforces a disciplined wealth culture

Structuring Investments

Legal structuring also plays a crucial role in risk containment. Wealth held through offshore or domestic trusts, family offices, or holding companies can be shielded from litigation, regulatory exposure, and succession disputes. These vehicles provide not only asset protection but also clarity in terms of governance, control, and tax efficiency. Estate planning, especially when conducted across multiple jurisdictions, demands expert oversight to ensure compliance and seamless generational wealth transfer

Measuring efficacy of strategy

In order to gauge the effectiveness of one’s portfolio strategy the investors should run multiple scenarios including the one under extreme but plausible economic and geopolitical scenarios. Risk mitigation will be considered effective and successful if even under the extreme scenario the investor is unperturbed by the losses, manage his / her lifestyle and in an ideal scenario is able to add on to the risky investments in order to benefit from the displacement in the markets. Stress testing should be able to used to make the adjustments in the portfolios and make a portfolio that has an ability to benefit from extreme trends

The Broader Perspective on Risk Management:

Effective risk management is about building a resilient portfolio that gives you good returns while at the same time ensures that the investors have taken manageable risks. It requires moving from reactive measures to forward-thinking strategy.

For HNWIs, where the stakes are higher, a tailored and comprehensive risk plan is essential. Ultimately, wealth is as much about preservation, protection, as it is for accumulation

In a world of escalating complexities, risk management for HNWIs is no longer optional—it’s foundational. From deep diversification and legal structuring to behavioral governance a holistic strategy ensures that wealth is both grown, but preserved.

(The author is CEO at Prudent Investment Managers LLP)