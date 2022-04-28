A well-drawn strategy to strengthen inland waterways

Visakhapatnam: From executing a well-drawn strategy to enhance inland waterways as a viable alternative mode to venturing into freshwater locations such as dams and reservoirs, Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCIL) has bigger plans to make inroads into domains that it has not considered exploring before.

In a step to move towards manufacturing indidgenious dredgers, DCI and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) have inked a pact to build the first-of-its-kind dredger in Beagle series at a cost of Rs.920 crore. With Royal IHC, Netherlands, providing design and technology support, the largest vessel is expected to be wrapped up in the next 33 months.

Even as Royal IHC has come up with indigenous design known as the Beagle series, the dimensions have not crossed beyond Beagle 4 and 8. "The construction of 12,000-cubic metres trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) acts as a key to boost coastal and inland shipping volumes of the country and bring down import dependence," explains GYV Victor, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of DCI in an exclusive interview with The Hans India.

Currently, DCI has a fleet of 10 TSHDs, two cutter suction dredgers (CSDs), a backhoe dredger and an inland dredger. With Beagle – 12 adding to its fleet, DCI will be equipped with one of the largest vessels in the country. "Till now, India is largely dependent on imported units to cater to its dredging needs and 'Beagle 12' will be a historic development and is sure to open up a new vertical altogether," sharesVictor.

Elaborating about the ensuing projects, the MD and CEO informs that DCI has started a dialogue with the government of Assam for designing flood management in Brahmaputra. Likewise, discussions are also on with the Kerala government to desilt three of its dams on a turnkey basis. "The model of the proposed desilting of dams is yet to be finalised," Victor shares.

DCI plans to expand its inland waterways and the discussion with the Inland Waterways Authority of India and the Ministry is already on. Besides, the DCI is planning to collaborate with the governments of Rajasthan, Kerala and Tamil Nadu for desilting of reservoirs and dams. "DCI did not venture into desilting of dams and reservoirs thus far and it is the first time we are foraying into it," Victor says, exuding confidence that the exercise would bring down the occurrence of floods.

Further, by signing a strategic alliance with the Abu Dhabi government-backed National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC), DCI aspires to carry out dredging projects both in India and overseas utilising resources. "While NMDC is strong in cutter suction dredgers, DCI is strong in trailing suction hopper dredgers. It will be a good proposition for both of us to strike a win-win situation, exchange resources and pull in projects exchanging our expertise," explains Victor. As NMDC has a significant presence in the Middle East and is dependent on trailer hopper suction dredgers, Victor expresses hope that there is a larger scope for the DCI to bag contracts in future as a reliable partner.