Aakash+Byju's launches 7th centre in Hyd

Hyderabad: Expanding its network to various parts of the country, Aakash+Byju's, a leading test preparatory services unit, today inaugurated its new centre at Kondapur in the city. The new centre will have 11 classrooms accommodating up to 1000 students. This is the seventh centre of Aakash+Byju's in the city.

The centre will cater to students preparing for medical and engineering entrance examinations along with foundation-level courses that help them prepare for various competitive examinations including Olympiads etc., apart from strengthening basics.

The centre was inaugurated by Dheeraj Kumar Mishra, Regional Director, Aakash+Byju's in presence of other company officials.

"The centre will be a big boon for local students aspiring to clear Olympiads and prepare for becoming doctors and IITians. Today, Aakash+Byju's is widely known for providing quality education throughout the country through its pan-India network of centres.