AARI opens superbike showroom

Hyderabad: Adishwar Auto Ride India Pvt Ltd (AARI), an automotive dealer and a part of Mahavir Group, announced the launch of ‘Moto Vault’ a multi-brand superbike franchise in Nellore. The showroom showcases the global range of superbikes from international brands like Moto Morini, Zontes and QJ Motor. Vikas Jhabakh, MD, AARI, said: “This launch strengthens our commitment to extend the comprehensive range of products, sales and service support to our esteemed customers. Our vision behind the launch of Moto Vault showrooms across India is to ensure that superbike enthusiasts get to experience globally renowned brands and their distinguished products.”
Harish Rao, Dealer Principal, Moto Vault – Nellore, said: “With our customer-oriented approach, we aim to provide a hassle-free and premium sales and service experience to all our customers as the professionals at Moto Vault Nellore are trained by the company as per global standards, to offer the best ownership experience.”