ABD Maestro makes an exceptional Luxury debut with ‘The Collective’ Limited Edition 34-Year-Old Single Malt

‘The Collective’ promises to present the world’s most extraordinary spirits to the knowledgeable and discerning, starting with India.





A 34-Year Single Malt Legacy, Distilled at Macallan Distillery in 1991

The Collective’s Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky, matured for well over three decades, balances delicate florals, soft citrus, and malty notes with added depth and sherry-led richness.

A total of 60 hand-filled decanters only – each individually numbered, engraved and manually gold-lettered in Scotland, honours the spirit that it holds. Each wooden outer box is handmade with evidence of touch and individuality.

With access strictly limited, this release offers a rare opportunity to own one of the finest independently bottled Distilled at Macallan Distillery, expressions of the modern era with a personally signed letter from Ranveer Singh. Crafted to appeal to seasoned collectors and enthusiasts, sitting at the cusp of great taste, heritage, vision, and modern luxury.

At a MRP of ₹11 Lakhs for 700ML in Maharashtra, the expression has been custom-made for ABD Maestro in collaboration with Speyside Capital, Glasgow, Scotland as brand and project partner. It will be available in Travel Retail and a few major cities in India. The Collective Limited Edition is available for pre-orders now.

Commenting on the launch, Bikram Basu, Managing Director, ABD Maestro, said: “ABD Maestro curates the very best in Luxury spirits. With the first expression of ‘The Collective’, we present rare, limited editions that are not sold, but acquired - exclusively on pre-order. Defined by quiet luxury and uncompromising craftmanship, each release speaks as much to the collector or connoisseur and those who understand exclusivity as value in itself”.