Adani Green exceeds 15,000 MW of RE capacity

Ahmedabad: Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) on Monday said it has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 15,000 megawatts (MW) of operational capacity, specifically reaching 15,539.9 MW.

The accomplishment marks the fastest and largest capacity addition in India to date. The operational portfolio includes 11,005.5 MW of solar, 1,977.8 MW of wind, and 2,556.6 MW of wind-solar hybrid capacity, said India’s largest renewable energy company.

“Delighted to share that Adani Green has surpassed 15,000 MW of renewable energy capacity, marking the largest and fastest green energy build-out in India’s history,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

“From the desert landscapes of Khavda to a proud place among the world’s Top 10 Green Power Producers, this milestone is more than a number. It reflects our commitment to the planet and our resolve to drive India’s green resurgence,” the billionaire industrialist said in a post on the X social media platform.

AGEL is the first and only renewable energy company in India to attain this landmark achievement, primarily through greenfield projects.

“Surpassing the 15,000 MW milestone is a moment of immense pride. This achievement is a testament to our team’s relentless focus and dedication. It would not have been possible without the far-sighted leadership of our promoters and the unwavering support of our investors, customers, team and partners who have stood by us at every step,” said Ashish Khanna, CEO, AGEL.

“Inspired by Gautam Adani’s ambition to position Adani as the global leader in renewable energy, AGEL is committed to setting new benchmarks in innovation and operational excellence -- proving that clean energy can be delivered at unprecedented scale and speed,” he mentioned.

AGEL’s 15,539.9 MW operational portfolio can power approximately 7.9 million households.