Adani Group, Google join hands to drive clean energy adoption in India

Ahmedabad: The Adani Group and Google on Thursday announced a collaboration that will advance the companies’ collective sustainability goals and add more clean energy to the national grid.

The Adani Group will supply clean energy from a new solar-wind hybrid project located in the world’s largest renewable energy plant at Gujarat's Khavda.

The new project is expected to start commercial operations in the third quarter of 2025, the company said in a statement.

With proven capabilities in delivering large-scale wind, solar, hybrid and energy storage projects, the Adani Group is well-positioned to provide customised renewable energy solutions to commercial and industrial customers to meet their energy requirements and reduce their carbon footprint.

Going forward, the Group plans to increase the focus on merchant, commercial, and industrial segments to help decarbonise industries.

"This innovative collaboration will help advance Google’s 24/7 carbon-free energy goal by ensuring cloud services and operations in India are supported by clean energy and, thereby, contribute to the sustainable growth of Google in India,” said the company.

The collaboration was announced during the 10th anniversary of the ‘Google for India’ initiative.

"We're partnering with Adani to procure bundled energy solutions and advance decarbonisation of Google’s cloud services in India," said the tech giant.

"This includes clean energy supply from a 61.4 MW solar-wind hybrid plant to be developed in Khavda, Gujarat, and expected to start commercial operations in 2025," Google said.

With interests across energy and utilities, transport and logistics (including seaports, airports, shipping, and rail), natural resources, and the consumer sector, Adani Group has established a leadership position in the market. As part of the portfolio, Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) is India’s largest and one of the leading renewable energy companies in the world enabling the clean energy transition. AGEL develops, owns, and operates utility-scale grid-connected solar, wind, hybrid and hydro-pumped storage renewable power plants.