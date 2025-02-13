Live
- Man gets life term for murdering girl
- Swadeshi Mela for promoting local products organised
- Several BJP, BRS leaders join Congress ahead of polls
- Huge irregularities in cotton procurement exposed
- A Tribute to Sarojini Naidu : The Nightingale of India
- Finch questions timing of Stoinis’ shock ODI retirement
- India thrash Macau 5-0 to seal quarterfinal berth
- Saudi Ladies International: Pranavi, Aditi, Diksha, Tvesa aim to shine
- Is demography key for development?
- Aussie spinner Kuhnemann reported for suspected action
Adani Group pledges Rs 2,000 cr for Global Skills Academy
Hyderabad: Adani Group has announced a tie up with ITE Education Services (ITEES) of Singapore, as knowledge partners to build talent pool for industries, including green energy, manufacturing, hi-tech, project excellence and industrial design. The Adani family will donate over Rs2,000 cr for establishing schools of excellence, called as Adani Global Skills Academy.
“With engagement across academic quality assurance, certification-led learning pathways, faculty and student exchange programmes, and leadership development, this partnership will embed the best of application-led learning to support industries across sectors, thus contributing to Viksit Bharat,” said Robin Bhowmik, CEO, Adani Skills & Education.
