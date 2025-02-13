Adani Group pledges Rs 2,000 cr for Global Skills Academy

Hyderabad: Adani Group has announced a tie up with ITE Education Services (ITEES) of Singapore, as knowledge partners to build talent pool for industries, including green energy, manufacturing, hi-tech, project excellence and industrial design. The Adani family will donate over Rs2,000 cr for establishing schools of excellence, called as Adani Global Skills Academy.

“With engagement across academic quality assurance, certification-led learning pathways, faculty and student exchange programmes, and leadership development, this partnership will embed the best of application-led learning to support industries across sectors, thus contributing to Viksit Bharat,” said Robin Bhowmik, CEO, Adani Skills & Education.