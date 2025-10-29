  • Menu
Adani Group signs 2 MoUs with JNPA

Mumbai: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has signed two memoranda of understanding with the government-run Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), the biggest shareholder in the port project coming up in the Arabian Sea off the Palghar district.

The first MoU signed between APSEZ’s Chief Executive and Whole-Time Director Ashwani Gupta is an intent by the Adani entity to participate at the Vadhavan Port for offshore projects worth Rs 26,500 crore.

