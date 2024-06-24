Adani Ports features in honour list of Institutional Investors Asia Executive Survey

Live
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), a part of the diversified Adani Group has demonstrated its leadership on investors engagement by making to the honour list of the Institutional Investor Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) Executive Team Survey.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), a part of the diversified Adani Group, has demonstrated its leadership in investors engagement by making to the honour list of the Institutional Investor Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) Executive Team Survey. According to the company, in the transportation sector, APSEZ is the only Indian company to feature on the list, coming in at second rank.
A total of 1,669 companies from across Asia, broadly categorised across 18 sectors, were voted in by investors. With the top 2 to 4 companies in every sector making it to the honour list, the total count of companies on the list stands at 55. This includes only 4 from India, including APSEZ that scored 1st rank across four parameters including IR Program, ESG Program, IR team and IR Professionals from the buy-side and sell-side combined. Also, the company's board of directors received the 2nd rank and its CEO the top-rank from sell-side analysts.
"We are pleased to feature on the honour list of companies across the entire Asia Pacific. This accomplishment is a testament to the quality of our Investor Engagement and ESG programs, alongside the commitment and dedication of our team to deliver exceptional service to stakeholders. I would like to thank the investor community for reposing their trust in us and recognising our efforts," said Ashwani Gupta, Chief Executive Officer and Whole Time Director of APSEZ. A total of 4,943 buy-side professionals, managing an estimated USD 2 trillion in Asia (ex-Japan) equities, and 951 sell-side analysts voted for the 1,669 companies.
The investors rated the companies on several areas, including financial disclosure, services and communication, ESG and Board of Directors as well as attributes for CEOs, CFOs and the Best IR Professionals. The companies were evaluated on nine attributes for the Best Investor Relations Program including, consistency, granularity, timing to market (timeliness), accessibility of senior execs, business and market knowledge, responsiveness, earnings calls, IR team authority and credibility, and roadshows/conferences/meetings.