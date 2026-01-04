Free medical camp held for tribals

Adilabad: Aspart of efforts to strengthen relations between police and tribal communities, a free medical camp was organized on Saturday in Dedra village under the leadership of District SP Akhil Mahajan.

Around 200 people from villages such as Mankapur, Gosai, Girijai, Indranagar, Baddu Naik Thanda, and Bhuthai K participated. The camp was conducted with the support of private doctors from Adilabad.

During the camp, Mahajan emphasized that tribals must prioritize education and consult qualified government or private doctors instead of relying on traditional remedies. He urged people seeking development to stay away from anti-social forces and report such activities immediately to the police.

He further stressed the importance of eradicating cannabis cultivation, noting that growing, transporting, or consuming cannabis is a legal offense. Those addicted are being treated through de-addiction centers. He explained that cannabis cultivation prevents government schemes from reaching communities.

Mahajan also announced that a special job fair would soon be organized for tribal youth.

He encouraged them to participate, pursue employment opportunities in cities like Warangal and Hyderabad, and bring pride to their villages by working hard and excelling in education. As part of the initiative, free notebooks and pens were distributed to students in Dedra village.

Additionally, 500 blankets were distributed to residents of Dedra and Kolanguda villages.