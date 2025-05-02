Adani Ports logs record Rs 11,061-cr PAT in FY25

Ahmedabad: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Thursday reported an all-time high profit after tax (PAT) at Rs11,061 crore in FY25, up 37 per cent year-on-year. On a quarterly basis, the flagship company of the Adani Group posted an impressive 50 per cent PAT growth at Rs3,023 crore in Q4, up from Rs2,015 crore in the same period in FY24.

Operating revenue grew by 16 per cent YoY to Rs31,079 crore in FY25, while domestic ports revenue increased 12 per cent to Rs22,740 crore (year-on-year). EBITDA was up 20 per cent at Rs19,025 crore (on-year).

“Our record-breaking performance in FY25, crossing Rs11,000 crore in PAT and handling 450 MMT cargo, is a testament to the power of integrated thinking and flawless execution,” APSEZ Whole-time Director and CEO, Ashwani Gupta, said.

“We have outperformed guidance across all metrics, expanded our footprint across India and globally, and transformed our logistics and marine verticals into engines of future growth,” he added.

Mundra became the first port in India to cross 200MMT in a single year.

Gupta further added that from Mundra Port crossing 200 MMT, to Vizhinjam Port rapidly achieving 100,000 TEUs, to the strategic acquisitions of NQXT and Astro Offshore — every milestone reflects our long-term vision to become the world’s largest ports and logistics platform.

For FY25, the APSEZ Board has recommended a dividend of Rs7 per share – a payout of Rs1,500 crore.