Adani’s cement major ACC Ltd reports 103 pc surge in Q3 profit

Mumbai : Cement and building materials leader ACC Limited, part of the diversified Adani Group, on Monday, reported a significant 103 per cent year-on-year jump in its net profit for the December quarter (Q3) of FY25.

The cement major posted a net profit of Rs 1,092 crore for the quarter ending December 31, compared to Rs 538 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The company posted the highest-ever revenue in Q3 over the last five years at Rs 5,927 crore, driven by higher trade sales volume (up by 11 per cent) and premium product as per cent of trade sales at 32 per cent.

According to Ajay Kapur, Whole Time Director and CEO, ACC Ltd, the Q3 results “demonstrate our strategic focus on driving growth through higher volumes, cost optimisation and enhanced efficiencies”.

“With strong demand for our premium cement products, and our commitment to excellence on all parameters in line with our ESG leadership, we are leveraging innovation and sustainability to maintain our competitive edge and maximise stakeholder value,” Kapur elaborated.

Operating EBITDA stood at Rs 1,116 crore in Q3, posting the highest-ever margin at 18.8 per cent. Volumes saw 21 per cent growth at 10.7 million tonnes, the highest-ever volume in a quarter.

All business KPIs like volumes, efficiencies, cost and capex have shown healthy improvements, reinforcing the cost leadership journey.

“We are well-poised to achieve sustained profitability and capitalise on our strategic vision set forth for our business,” said Kapur.

The company is committed towards the Net Zero goal by 2050, with ACC and Ambuja Cements being the only two cement firms in India undergoing Net Zero target validation from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Meanwhile, Ambuja, with its subsidiaries ACC Ltd, Penna Cement Industries Ltd and Sanghi Industries Ltd, has taken the Adani Group’s cement capacity to 88.9 MTPA, with 20 integrated cement manufacturing plants, 20 cement grinding units and 12 bulk terminals across the country.