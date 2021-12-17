Adidas launches mobile app

Hyderabad: To enhance digital shopping experience for its customers across the country, Adidas has launched its mobile shopping app. The consumers can access sport offerings, sneaker drops, seasonal apparel releases.

The mobile app is powered with AI technology, which understands user preferences with their new and improved wish-list, live chat option and AR try-ons. One can also find special offers, rewards, gifts and exclusive events.

The programme enables members to shop, review, participate, run and train to earn points, unlock rewards such as vouchers, discounts and priority service. Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, Brand adidas India, said: "With the launch of Adidas app and the Creators Club membership program we are bringing a personalised, secure and smooth digital shopping experience to our consumers.