Aditya Infotech Raises ₹582 Cr from Anchor Investors Ahead of ₹1,300 Cr IPO

Aditya Infotech, maker of CP Plus security products, raised ₹582 crore from 54 anchor investors on July 28, 2025, a day before its IPO opened. Shares were priced at ₹675 each. Major investors included the Government of Singapore, HDFC MF, SBI MF, and Goldman Sachs.

The ₹1,300 crore IPO includes a ₹500 crore fresh issue and an ₹800 crore offer for sale. The price band is ₹640–₹675. The IPO runs from July 29 to July 31, and listing is expected on August 5.

Proceeds of ₹375 crore will be used to repay debt (₹405 crore as of March 2024). The rest will go toward general business purposes.

The company sells security solutions under CP Plus, serving both homes and enterprises. The IPO allotment: 75% for institutions, 15% for HNIs, and 10% for retail. ICICI Securities and IIFL Securities are the lead managers.