ADSEI Assures Support to Telangana Government to Strengthen Monitoring Mechanism for Direct Selling

The Association of Direct Selling Entities of India (ADSEI) recently participated in a pivotal meeting chaired by Shri. D.S. Chauhan, IPS, Principal Secretary Consumer Affairs, Food & Civil Supplies and Commissioner of Civil Supplies. This meeting brought together Direct Selling Associations and various government departments to discuss the Monitoring Mechanism on Direct Selling, aimed at enhancing consumer rights and promoting transparency in the Direct Selling sector.



During the meeting, D S Chauhan mentioned about the contribution of Direct Selling sector while also highlighting the potential benefits that Direct Selling companies can offer consumers due to their reduced marketing and advertising expenses.

ADSEI stressed on the need to minimize regulatory burdens on Direct Sellers, stating that the Direct Selling entities ensure that they are compliant with all requisite regulations & laws. The industry representatives expressed their hope for a streamlined regulatory environment that fosters entrepreneurship and innovation within the industry.

Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, President of ADSEI, stated, "We thank Shri. D.S. Chauhan and the Department of Consumer Affairs, Food & Civil Supplies for the opportunity to share our views on the State Monitoring Mechanism for Direct Selling. We are eager to support the Department in any capacity that benefits all stakeholders."

ADSEI is committed to collaborating with the government and other industry stakeholders to promote responsible and sustainable Direct Selling practices in India.







