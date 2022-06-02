Agrotech India offers quicker agri solutions

Offering a high-impact end-to-end agricultural solution to farmers using its proprietary analytical software platform is Agrotech India, a company which focuses on agriculture, water resources and drone services.



Supported by Trinity Group (India) and Ctrl2Go LLC, an Eastern European company its proprietary Crop Loss Assessment Support System (CLASS) analytical software platform helps to settle crop loss claims in seven days than the usual 45 days.

It helps in verifying farmersto provide them with banking solutions such as digital on-boarding of farmers, KCC loan, farm loan screening through Agrotech Farm Analytics Report (AFAR) and on the spot screening of farmer applications for loan processingthereby making credit and other finances easily accessible to them for a better livelihood for farmers. It aspires to improve the lives of farmers by revolutionising the traditional agricultural system with state-of-the-art technology which ensures better results in agriculture and rejuvenation of water bodies.

Its technology of advanced crop yield estimation has been validated by Mahalanobis National Crop Forecast Centre and its committee for best results in forecast accuracy, GP level crop yield estimation using advanced technology and crop loss assessment.

Having been an entrepreneur all his life, for the last 17 years Co-founder, Akhilesh Jain, gained experience in various fields and has worked with people from different walks of life.While serving in this industry, he realised the potential of technology in agriculture and how it can transform the lives of farmers and help in increasing their income, which eventually led to the birth of Agrotech India. Banking on the rapidly evolving agriculture sector, the co-founder and his team are striving to make Agrotech India a leader in the agritech space. The idea is to accelerate pan-India growth and make the lives of farmers seamless through technology integration.

"The journey so far has been enriched with a vast experience on running and managing large businesses which has helped me mature as an entrepreneur," saidthe co-founder who is at the company's helm and oversees business development, team building, funding, technology management and risk assessment. Having experienced several challenges in his life while establishing the organisation, he said, from the many experienceshe has gone through the founder said that building a talented team by far has been the most challenging task. They advertise the products and services on business to business (B2B) for achieving best results. "We are in a fifty-fifty joint venture with an international company, (Trinity League and Ctrl2Go) and so far both the shareholders have invested close to one million dollars," says Akhilesh Jain.

To achieve the desired results in a company, the co-founder said that investors like Private equity(PE) and Venture Capital(VC) should be approached when the products and services are validated by the customers. "After a successful use case cycle you should approach an investor for scaling up the business," says Akhilesh Jain. For beginning a startup he advised that an entrepreneur must have confidence in his product or service be it in any field and a vision should be where the entrepreneur can see himself reach new heights. When farmers were growing dissatisfied with the length of time it took to settle their claims, Agrotech had conducted a pilot project in Uttar Pradesh and presented it to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare. The list was then whittled down to six to seven firms, who were asked to conduct another pilot in additional villages. "Agrotech took on the project in 50 districts as part of this, 25 during the Kharif season and the rest during the Rabi season.Our technology was examined and validated," Jain explained.These 50 districts have been spread across Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthanand Gujarat.According to their inputs, Agrotech India's Team Cleans joined hands with Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam to restore and rejuvenate the Brij Vihar drain.