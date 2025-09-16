Airfloa Rail Technology SME IPO Allotment Status, GMP and Listing Details

The Airfloa Rail Technology SME IPO bidding window was open from September 11 to 15, 2025. The basis of allotment will be finalized on September 16, 2025.

How to Check Allotment Status:

On BSE: Visit the application status page, select Issue Type and Issue Name, enter your details, and click Submit.

On Kfin Technologies (Registrar): Go to the IPO allotment page, select the IPO, enter your PAN, Application No., or Demat Account, solve the captcha, and click Submit.

IPO Details:

Issue Size: ₹91.10 Cr (fresh issue of 0.65 crore shares)

Price Band: ₹133-₹140 per share

Tentative Listing: September 18, 2025, on BSE SME

Book Running Lead Manager: GYR Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd.

Registrar: Kfin Technologies

Use of Proceeds:

Capital expenditure for machinery & equipment

Working capital requirements

Repayment of outstanding debt

General corporate purposes

Subscription Status (as of Sept 15, 2025):

Qualified Institutional Investors (QIBs): [Subscription times]

Non-Institutional Investors: [Subscription times]

Individual Investors: [Subscription times]

Grey Market Performance (GMP):

GMP on Sept 16, 2025: ₹175

Estimated listing price: ₹315

Expected gain: ~125% per share over the upper price band

The IPO is highly awaited, with strong demand across all categories.