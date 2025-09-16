Live
Airfloa Rail Technology SME IPO Allotment Status, GMP and Listing Details
Highlights
Check Airfloa Rail Technology SME IPO allotment status on BSE and Kfin Technologies. IPO size ₹91.10 Cr, price band ₹133-₹140, tentative listing Sept 18, 2025. GMP ₹175 with estimated listing price ₹315.
The Airfloa Rail Technology SME IPO bidding window was open from September 11 to 15, 2025. The basis of allotment will be finalized on September 16, 2025.
How to Check Allotment Status:
- On BSE: Visit the application status page, select Issue Type and Issue Name, enter your details, and click Submit.
- On Kfin Technologies (Registrar): Go to the IPO allotment page, select the IPO, enter your PAN, Application No., or Demat Account, solve the captcha, and click Submit.
IPO Details:
- Issue Size: ₹91.10 Cr (fresh issue of 0.65 crore shares)
- Price Band: ₹133-₹140 per share
- Tentative Listing: September 18, 2025, on BSE SME
- Book Running Lead Manager: GYR Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd.
- Registrar: Kfin Technologies
Use of Proceeds:
- Capital expenditure for machinery & equipment
- Working capital requirements
- Repayment of outstanding debt
- General corporate purposes
Subscription Status (as of Sept 15, 2025):
- Qualified Institutional Investors (QIBs): [Subscription times]
- Non-Institutional Investors: [Subscription times]
- Individual Investors: [Subscription times]
Grey Market Performance (GMP):
- GMP on Sept 16, 2025: ₹175
- Estimated listing price: ₹315
- Expected gain: ~125% per share over the upper price band
The IPO is highly awaited, with strong demand across all categories.
