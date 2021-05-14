Akshaya Tritiya 2021: Here are the Jewellery offers from various stores

Akshaya Tritiya 2021: On the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya, a popular tradition of purchasing gold, jewellery companies have been giving various offers on gold and silver. The devotees believe it a special day to buy gold as they feel that buying gold would not diminish and prosper well.



However, let's look into the companies that offered discounts on Jewellery on this auspicious Akshaya Tritiya.



Kalyan Jewellers



The Candere brand of Kalyan Jewellers is offering customers various offers on buying gold. It provides a 5% instant discount on purchases of Rs 15,000. However, this offer only applies to selected bank cards such as SBI Card, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, American Express, Citibank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. One can get a discount of up to a maximum of Rs 3,000.



Malabar Gold



The company which belongs to Kerala is offering a 20 per cent off of making charges till May 16. However, the offer is valid on the company's website itself. At the same time, SBI credit card offers 5 per cent cashback on Rs 15,000 transactions.



Tanishq



Tanishq company on Akshaya Tritiya has offered 25 per cent off on making charges to serve customers in these unprecedented times. However, the offer is valid for 24 hours only.



Joyalukkas



The Joyalukkas company has doled out an offer to give 200mg 22 k gold coin on purchase of gold worth RS. 50,000 while it offered 19m gold coin on purchase of diamond and gemstone jewellery worth 20,000.



Hurry up to buy gold on this auspicious Akshaya Tritiya using these offers.





